Criminals who tried to rob a taxi driver were captured by the community – news

Firefighters from Aguazul and Tauramena, together with the Civil Defense of Aguazul, after an intense search that lasted more than 24 hours, found the body of young David Camacho Tumay, who unfortunately lost his life in the Rumania well, in the Las Lajas sector. of the Unete River.

According to witnesses, the young man was chatting with some people in the area and when he jumped into the water, he did not return to the surface, so the authorities were immediately alerted.

The members of the relief agencies, after receiving the emergency call, went to the place with personnel trained in rescue and aquatic rescue. Due to the depth of the place, it was necessary to use oxygen tanks to trace the bottom of the well, where finally The body was found on Sunday afternoon.

The young David Camacho stood out in the sport of microsoccer as a member of the “Talento Casanareño” Indoor Soccer Club, from where they issued a heartfelt message for his unfortunate death.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

