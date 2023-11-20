Home » Criminals who tried to rob a taxi driver were captured by the community – news
News

Criminals who tried to rob a taxi driver were captured by the community – news

by admin
Criminals who tried to rob a taxi driver were captured by the community – news

Firefighters from Aguazul and Tauramena, together with the Civil Defense of Aguazul, after an intense search that lasted more than 24 hours, found the body of young David Camacho Tumay, who unfortunately lost his life in the Rumania well, in the Las Lajas sector. of the Unete River.

According to witnesses, the young man was chatting with some people in the area and when he jumped into the water, he did not return to the surface, so the authorities were immediately alerted.

The members of the relief agencies, after receiving the emergency call, went to the place with personnel trained in rescue and aquatic rescue. Due to the depth of the place, it was necessary to use oxygen tanks to trace the bottom of the well, where finally The body was found on Sunday afternoon.

The young David Camacho stood out in the sport of microsoccer as a member of the “Talento Casanareño” Indoor Soccer Club, from where they issued a heartfelt message for his unfortunate death.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

I like this:

I like Loading…

See also  With a march they asked for the release of two young people kidnapped in Puerto Nariño – news

You may also like

Bad weather continues in Lombardy, Seveso and Lambro...

Jaanus Karilaid: The birth of the Estonian state...

Cuban government announces severe effects on the distribution...

Councilor ‘Fuchi’ defends himself after an alleged case...

Allegri, there was more pressure today than in...

ℹ Discover what to take to lose weight...

The party is tonight at the Hernán Ramírez...

Newsletter｜Spreading the spirit of spring thousands of miles...

Police blitz to free hostages in market, but...

MARN predicts winds of up to 50 kilometers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy