On the afternoon of this Tuesday, April 11, the unfortunate news of the death of Cruz María Betancur, a comedian who appeared on several Happy Saturdays programs, was released. Betancur accompanied Pedro Gonzáles, better known as ‘Don Jediondo’, in several routines, who just shared what happened on his social networks.

Through his official Twitter account, Gonzáles shared the sad news. “It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you that Cruz María Betancur, who performed with great success in episodes of Happy Saturdays, passed away today in Bogotá. Gthanks for the laughs. Her niece Paola will inform us of the funeral. God give strength to their families. Peace in his grave” wrote.

Cruz María’s appearances in the humorous program became recognized for interpreting characters that accompanied the humor of ‘Don Jediondo’, as is the case of the bullfighter, chef, policeman or mechanic that he represented with grace and care in different episodes.

