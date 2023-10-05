Residential Building Collapse in Havana Exposes Inequality: Yunior García Aguilera Speaks Out

HAVANA – Three people, including a resident and two rescuers, lost their lives when a residential building collapsed in Old Havana. The tragic incident has further highlighted the chronic and ongoing crisis in the country.

Yunior García Aguilera, a prominent Cuban actor, playwright, and political activist, took the opportunity to address the people and draw attention to the stark inequality prevalent in Cuban society. In a heartfelt message, García underscored that the names given to the disaster, whether it’s referred to as a special period, conjuncture, or contingency, do not matter. The fact remains that the crisis is one that has persisted for years.

García pointed out the stark contrast of living conditions between the everyday populace and the political elite. “Canel’s mansion will never suffer a collapse, and Tapia will never turn his pool into a pond for family aquaculture,” he stated in reference to Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia and his call for citizens to raise fish in pools for self-consumption.

Furthermore, García highlighted the differences in access to resources and privileges. He detailed how leaders such as Ramiro Valdés, Marrero, and Raúl Castro enjoy a life of luxury, while ordinary workers continue to experience hardships and scarcity. “Your salary will still not be enough for more than a carton of eggs,” García remarked, emphasizing the vast disparities in wealth distribution.

The artist shared a photo of the collapsed building, urging his compatriots to stop being “lambs” and blindly following the regime’s narrative. He called for an end to raising flags and mindlessly repeating slogans of resistance, asserting that such actions only perpetuate the regime’s power.

García’s bold statements resonated with hundreds of Internet users, who expressed their support through likes and comments. Among them was reggaeton player Osmani García, who commented on the frustration faced by the Cuban people.

The tragedy of the collapsed building serves as a painful reminder of the urgent need to address the deep-rooted inequality in Cuba. As Yunior García Aguilera reinforces, it is high time for the nation’s leadership to acknowledge the plight of ordinary citizens and work towards a fairer and more equitable society.

