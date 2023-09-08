Cuban Couple Arrested for Organized Scheme to Steal from Walmart in Miami

Cuban Couple Arrested for Stealing from Walmart in Miami

Miami, FL – A Cuban couple living in South Florida, Harold Pérez Durán and Junaiqui Chinique Méndez, found themselves in handcuffs this week after being charged with organizing a scheme to steal products from a local Walmart store.

According to reports from local press, Durán and Méndez were accused of applying an “organized scheme to defraud” the brand. The couple visited the Walmart store located at 9191 Flagler Street and initially purchased pet food with a value slightly over a dollar. However, beneath these seemingly innocent items were hidden merchandise worth over $700.

What is most startling about this case is that it appears to be a recurring occurrence for the couple. They had successfully carried out similar thefts in the past, leading to their eventual arrest and legal action.

Surprisingly, this was not the only incident involving Cuban criminals in Miami this week. Local police recently dismantled a ring of Cuban thieves accused of stealing cars in the county and then selling them for parts. Agents confiscated stolen license plates, numerous car keys, and various components such as body panels, suspension parts, and windshields.

Of the four individuals accused in connection with this car theft network, three are currently in custody. Bryan Baena-Castañeda, 20, who had an immigration hold and was on bail for a felony, Yohan Cocho Rodríguez, 30, who is also being held by immigration authorities, and Didier García-Rodríguez, 43, facing charges for other serious crimes. However, Darian Rubiera Lima, 35, remains at large and is currently considered the fourth member of this network of car thieves in South Florida. All suspects shared the same residence in Miami Gardens, further highlighting the organized nature of their criminal activities.

Local police are actively searching for Lima and urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward. The authorities are dedicated to bringing these criminals to justice and ensuring the safety and security of the community.

As investigations into these cases continue, the public is advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the authorities. Any information could be crucial in preventing further criminal activities and maintaining law and order in Miami.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

