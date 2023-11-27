Cubans seeking family reunification for the US denounce failures in the CBP One application

Cuban Families Encounter Difficulties with Family Reunification Parole Application

Many Cubans applying for the Family Reunification Parole program are experiencing difficulties with the CBP ONE application, hindering their ability to complete the process. This news was recently brought to light by journalist Daniel Benítez, who reported that CFRP applicants are encountering errors and flaws in the application, preventing them from reuniting with their families in the United States.

One of the main beneficiaries of the Cuban Humanitarian Family Reunification Permit, Daylí Caballero, spoke out about the challenges faced by applicants on a YouTube channel. Caballero explained that while the first week of the process went smoothly, there were significant delays thereafter. “We are one of the cases pending before the closure of the United States Embassy in Havana, with an approved I-131, waiting for interviews,” he stated.

Caballero highlighted the invitation to participate in the modernization of the program, which seemed to provide hope for a quick and streamlined process. However, the situation took a turn for the worse once the medical check was completed, and the CBP One application began to give an error, despite verifying the accuracy of the data.

“We strongly ask that you verify what this error may be causing, it only happens in the family reunification parole. What should we do to be able to finish our processes?” Caballero conveyed in a message to the US government.

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the modernization of the family reunification program last August, lauding it as a secure online platform that would simplify the process for Cubans wishing to emigrate to the US. However, beneficiaries are now speaking out about the difficulties they are facing, particularly in step four of the modernized CFRP application process.

“The beneficiary submits the application in the CBP One mobile application. After confirming the biographical information in their USCIS online account, the beneficiary will receive instructions through their USCIS online account to access the CBP One mobile application. There, you will need to enter certain biographical and biometric information – including a ‘live’ photograph – into CBP One,” explained DHS.

The issues with the CBP One application are causing frustration and concern among many affected individuals. “There are many people, including me. My daughter in Cuba has been trying CBP for a week, already with a medical check, and it fails. What is this about?” one individual asked. Others shared similar experiences, confirming that they too are in a similar situation.

As Cubans continue to grapple with these challenges, they urge the US government to address the issues and provide a swift resolution to ensure the successful completion of their family reunification processes.

