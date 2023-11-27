Home » The best job benefit? A company offers free housing if you move to this tourist destination
The best job benefit? A company offers free housing if you move to this tourist destination

The best job benefit? A company offers free housing if you move to this tourist destination

The growing interest in living and working abroad, the great demand for more flexible jobs, and the high cost of housing have come together to create a perfect storm. Some companies are now choosing to offer better benefits to their employees, and one software development company is leading the way.

PhotoAid, based in Białystok, Poland, is now offering its employees the opportunity to stay for free in Tenerife, Spain, as long as they continue to work from there. The company launched this benefit in 2022 to improve relationships and boost morale among its remotely working employees.

The employees can stay for up to three weeks in Tenerife, which is known for its beaches, natural reserves, and tourist-friendly atmosphere. The company also allows employees to bring their spouses and offers to refund half of their airline ticket once a year.

The company’s executives feel that this unique benefit helps in attracting new talent, who are attracted by the opportunity to explore one of Europe’s most popular destinations. The apartments where the employees stay have beautiful views of the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, and include workspaces with high-speed internet.

These “workcations” also allow the employees to take breaks between tasks and meetings to visit the mountains, relax on the beach, or enjoy the local cuisine. The executives believe that this experience revitalizes and stimulates team spirit, which sometimes weakens with remote work.

This unique benefit has been well-received by candidates, and Mlodzki feels that the investment has been worth it. He says that it keeps their “batteries charged” and increases productivity among the employees.

This trend is not only gaining popularity among Americans but Spain is also emerging as a popular destination for working and living with ease. The latest report from Internations revealed that three cities in Spain are among the preferred destinations for emigrants. Malaga, Alicante, and Valencia top the list.

Google searches from the United States for the phrase “Spain digital nomad visa” have increased, and Spain has also facilitated visa procedures for international teleworkers or “digital nomads.” Applicants must have sufficient funds to support their stay or a minimum monthly income of at least US$2,680.

The concept of workcations and other such benefits is revolutionizing the way companies think about employee welfare and might just be the way forward for modern businesses.

