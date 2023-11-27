Dollar Price in Colombia: TRM at $4,044.51, with Predictions for the Week Ahead

The dollar ended last week with a decline that led to the currency closing at $4,040 on Friday. Now the US currency starts the last week of November maintaining that downward trend.

The price with which the dollar closed the day this Monday, November 27, was located at $3,969.75, which represents a loss of 74.76 pesos, compared to the value of the Representative Market Rate (TRM) which is $4,044.51 for today.

The maximum value reached by the currency was $4,026, while the minimum was close to $3,965. And the average price of the negotiations was $3,989.85.

The behavior of the dollar depends on both external and internal factors. Among the international ones, one of the most relevant is the decision made by the United States Federal Reserve (FED) on interest rates.

Lower rates, as explained by experts, translate into a more favorable exchange rate for Colombians. But if these rise, the same will happen with the dollar in Colombia.

While, within the internal variables of the country, the price of the currency responds to other variables such as the financial and legal security of a country. Among them is the fight against inflation, which has led the Bank of the Republic to keep interest rates high.

Experts agree that the currency will remain in a range between $4,000 and $4,100, depending on what happens on the national and international scene. It must be remembered that one cannot predict with certainty what will happen to the dollar, since it depends on national and international factors that can change quickly.