A new design detail of the OPPO Find X7 Pro is leaked… and it’s a little disconcerting

A new design detail of the OPPO Find X7 Pro has been revealed on Weibo, and users have reacted very negatively to it. And it doesn’t surprise us.

OPPO Find X6 Pro, the high-end predecessor of the Find X7 Pro.

We already know two things about the OPPO Find X7 Pro. On the one hand, it is the most powerful phone that has ever been through AnTuTu. On the other hand, it is capable of making calls via satellite, although the global availability of this function is a matter that is not entirely clear.

Now we know something else, and it is a very disturbing detail of its design that we have been able to know thanks to Android Headlines. It is not that it is bad in itself, but taking into account the common design lines that OPPO and OnePlus share today, it draws attention and becomes strange to look at.

That detail is an octagonal camera island which is very reminiscent of the one included in the Huawei MATE 60 RS. The image, which you can see above these lines, has appeared on the Chinese social network Weibo. As is easy to imagine, the reaction of consumers has not been what is called encouraging: the strange choice of shape for the island and its protrusion They have not convinced those who have seen the image.

The leak, as usual, cannot be considered an official confirmation of absolutely anything… although it could contain some truth. The camera island seems to house four sensors with their respective lenses (something we have already seen in the design of the OnePlus 12) where, in addition, flash position fits with previous leaks depending on the medium. Also, the device in the photo appears to have a curved screen.

For the rest, the OPPO Find X7 Pro is expected to arrive during the first quarter of 2024 since its predecessor, the Find X6 Pro, arrived during the month of March of this 2023. Unless there are big changes or surprises in the manufacturer’s calendar, it should not vary much.

We should be seeing, as usual, more leaks as the presentation date approaches. Until the device is official, we remember that everything can change. Even the shape of the camera island.

