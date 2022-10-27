Cuorgnè. The first aid point in Cuorgnè will open on January 9th. The time schedule that will lead to the much-desired activation of the service was presented today by the councilor for Health, Luigi Genesio Icardi, by the president of the Region, Alberto Cirio, by the general manager of ASL To4, Stefano Scarpetta, in the presence of the Canavese vice president of the commission. Health, the Northern League player Andrea Cane.

“The First Intervention Point – explains the Piedmont Health Councilor, Luigi Genesio Icardi – will be active from 8 to 20, manned at night, from 20 to 8, by the 118 System. There are two visiting clinics, a doctor and two nurses, for the treatment of minor emergencies and a first stabilization of the complex patient. When we had to close the emergency room, in 2020, we know we asked the population for a sacrifice, but the pandemic emergency left us no other choice. However, we have always worked to restore this important service to citizenship, which in the meantime remained closed due to the impossibility of finding medical personnel. Throughout the ASL To4, 172 doctors are missing compared to the staffing resources, of these 76 have died from 2019 to date, and 30 general practitioners are missing, despite the 75 bankruptcy procedures activated for the recruitment of doctors and facility managers ” .

“In full Covid emergency – comments Andrea Cane, vice president of the Health Commission of the Regional Council and interlocutor of the territory since the closure of the service at the end of October 2020 -, the hospital of Cuorgnè, like 15 others in Piedmont, was reserved for positive people coronavirus. Only a year later, the numbers of the pandemic allowed us to close the Covid ward of the Cuorgnè hospital and already from Wednesday 3 November 2021, a few days later, the hospital resumed day surgery. The impossibility of reopening the emergency room in a short time has always been exclusively the responsibility of a lack of personnel, of professionalism that is not invented. As reported by the Order of Doctors and Dentists of Turin, between 2017 and 2022 in Piedmont about 900 general practitioners retired and today there are no doctors in mountain municipalities and inland areas. Not only in Piedmont, but in Italy the emergency linked to doctors leaves at least 1.4 million citizens without primary care. Because of these numbers, children of a past impoverishment of public health and a blindness in the policies of access to university studies, the recruitment of doctors has forced us to a tender assigned to a health services company. From that moment, in a few days, all the support services necessary for the reopening were activated, for which I thank the General Management of the ASL and also all the Mayors, municipal administrators and ordinary citizens who have collaborated with judgment and understanding without useless political looting ”.

“As already repeated in these long months of work – comments Andrea Cane, vice president of the Health Commission of the Regional Council – nothing has been neglected or postponed in the reopening of the emergency room in Cuorgnè”.

Skeptical, however, Giuseppe Summa of Nursind present at the meeting: «As a trade union we have been asking for the reopening of the emergency room in Cuorgnè for some time, but in safety conditions and not as a choice of facade. When on 29/10/2020 it was decided to temporarily close the emergency room in Cuorgnè, it was a moment that had an emotional impact on the operators who work there and who in the following two years were relocated to other realities, where they embarked on professional paths. . To date, we do not know that they have been involved for a possible reopening. Their new relocation would lead to criticalities in the services where they were assigned if not replaced. The situation of the Asl / To4 staff is certainly not rosy (today there are 50 nurses absent due to maternity and suspended) and on this point we have been asking the company and the Region for certainty for some time. We hope that the eventual reopening on twelve hours will not be the prelude to the non-return to the 24-hour first aid activity, as required by national and regional legislation “.