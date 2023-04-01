Cusianagas reminds its users and the community in general of the city of Yopal, that they were notified by the Coinogas transporter and by the producer Ecopetrol, about the scheduled maintenance in their infrastructures, during the months of March and April.

In this way, they remember the days with the greatest impact due to the restrictions on gas deliveries by the transporter and the producer to Cusianagas: Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1, Sunday, April 9, and Monday, April 10, at the following times :

Friday March 31 from 6 pm, until Sunday April 2 at 1 am. (31 hours – Three hours are extended due to the Coinogas event)

Sunday April 9 from 10 in the morning, until Monday April 10 at 10 in the morning. (24 hours)

The company is taking steps to supply through the compressed natural gas modality, which allows supply until stocks last. Consequently, low pressures and even service interruption could occur.

In this sense, they call for the rational and moderate use of the service during these days of greatest impact and to be attentive to the closure of their stop valves.

On the other hand, they remind the transport union that on these same dates, Friday March 31, Saturday April 1, Sunday April 9 and Monday April 10, there are important restrictions on gas deliveries, for which reason it will not be possible to supply of vehicular natural gas at service stations, a situation that has been duly reported to each station. They also recommend being vigilant so that they take the pertinent operational measures.

Users continue to be served through the hotline (608) 6819086 from Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. continuously. In the same way, they attend emergencies 24 hours a day on the free line 164, land line (608) 6819085.

Source: Cusianagas SAS ESP BIC

