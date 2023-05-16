Cybersecurity, Tim turns the spotlight on made in Italy solutions

Applications are open for ‘Tim Cybersecurity Made in Italy Challenge’the challenge aimed at Italian and international companies, SMEs, startups and scaleups to identify innovative solutions to be integrated into the offer of cyber services Of Telsythe Group company focused on the sector of cybersecuritywhich operates in the context of Tim Enterprise.

The Challenge is one of the activities foreseen within the program of open innovation Tim Growth Platform, the new innovation model that focuses on industrial collaboration with high-potential companies with the aim of accelerating their growth. The initiative intends to encourage the development of the cyber sector in order to increase the level of security of Italian institutions, large companies and SMEs.

Applications can be sent until 7 June through the open innovation platform Of Tim (gruppotim.it/cybersecuritychallenge).

Privileged access to the cybersecurity market is up for grabs

The best innovative cybersecurity solutions based on emerging technologies will be identified (artificial intelligence, big data etc.). The winners will be offered a technological and commercial partnership with Tim Enterprise e Telsy. The selected companies will in fact have privileged access to the cybersecurity market and the possibility of further growth.

“The initiative – he declared Eugenio Santagata, Chief public affairs & Security officer of Tim and CEO of Telsy – has the dual objective of developing new solutions aimed at countering the growing phenomenon linked to IT risks and enriching our portfolio of services and products that make use of innovative and proprietary technologies for a made in Italy security. The cyber security market in Italy is growing significantly with a value that today exceeds 2 billion euros. We are convinced that this sector represents one of the major digital investment priorities for our country and we are confident that also thanks to this type of initiative it will be possible to raise awareness of the attention of public administrations and businesses towards the digital transition”.

Meanwhile, after the success of the last two years, the program Google Cloud Pro – training course without cost of Google Cloud in partnership con Tim – expands and addresses its learning courses also to students. Participants will have the opportunity to deepen their knowledge of Google Cloud Platform (Gcp) and its features through on-demand lessons and in-depth sessions with specialized trainers. To date, there are about 8 thousand Italian users who have decided to put their skills into play and improve their technical skills through this path.

During the training cycle, users will accumulate Skill badge Of Google Cloud in recognition of the results obtained which will allow them to demonstrate the skills acquired and enrich their curriculum. At the end, the participants will also be able to decide whether to take the exam to obtain the Google Cloud Certified relevant to your field of study: Associate cloud engineer, Professional cloud architect, or Professional data engineer.

