Cybersecurity, wave of hacker attacks: Italy raises its defenses

Wave of hacker attacks against Italy: yesterday, a series of local public transport companies were targeted, from the Amat of Palermo to the ANM of Naples, then six banks (Bper, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Fineco, Intesa and Fideuram) and therefore today the media, with some journalistic sites. Author is the group of hacker pro-Russian Noname057(16)who were able to cheer on their cyber attacks on social channels against the “Russophobic Italian authorities”.

At the moment the damages have been related to: sites unreachable for a few minutes. Little stuff compared to the much more fearsome ones ransomware, data theft with the ransom note. “The disservices are limited, they aim more at gaining visibility – explains la Police post which is intervening in support, together with the National Cybersecurity Agency -. It is not only Italy that is targeted, but periodically also other countries of the western arc that support Ukraine”.

Land Ddos-type attacks

The technicians of the National Cybersecurity Agency – as always happens in these cases – immediately made contact with the ‘targets’ to inform them of the new offensive and provide the first indications for mitigating the effects. As in the previous actions carried out by Nonameit’s about Ddos-type attacks (Distributed denial of service) which are realized by sending a huge amount of requests to the target website, which is not able to handle them and therefore to function correctly. On their channel Telegram the group claimed responsibility for the attacks, criticizing the recent meeting between Giorgia Meloni and US President Joe Biden, where the Italian premier confirmed her support for Ukraine.

Acn and Postal Police in defense of the victims

The Agency monitors “with the utmost attention” the reactivation of the campaigns by groups of pro-Russian ‘hacktivists’ (they are hacker-activists). “to the detriment of national institutional subjects. However, it does not appear that the attacks – of a demonstrative nature – “have affected the integrity and confidentiality of the information and systems involved”. The subjects attacked in recent days – public transport companies, banks and financial institutions – have been “promptly notified together with the competent authorities as part of a now consolidated contrast and prevention methodology”, informs theAcn.

Even when i Noname057(16) they targeted 16 targets from six Italian banks on Chirt (Computer security incident response team) Italy of the Agency has provided from the first minutes of the attack specific instructions to the reality concerned to mitigate its effects. L’Acn therefore recommends “maintain a high level of attention on the protection of their IT infrastructures, to verify and increase the protection measures related to Ddos attacks”.

The crew of Noname, explains the Postal Police, “it moves by campaign: it indicates a target and invites you to hit it. Those who join multiply the scope of the attack involving the countries exposed to support Ukraine. Meanwhile, the objectives vary to surprise those who have not yet adopted the countermeasures”.

