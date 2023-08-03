Home » Green light from the Regions to the 2023-2025 vaccination plan – Medicine
The Conference of the Regions has given the green light to the agreement with the government on the 2023-25 ​​vaccination plan. The green light comes after two times it was not possible to reach an agreement on the document. The condition set by the governors was to condition the agreement with the guarantee that there are no “new or greater charges for public finance” and possibly “evaluate the possibility of finding additional resources in the event of any higher costs”.

