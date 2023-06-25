Home » Cyclist falls over the ball and is seriously injured
Cyclist falls over the ball and is seriously injured

According to initial findings, the 56-year-old rode her pedelec towards the center of Lustnau at around 4:50 p.m.

At the same time, a 41-year-old was playing basketball with his son. According to the police, the ball rolled onto the street in front of the pedelec and the 56-year-old fell. She was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious injuries. The property damage amounts to around 1000 euros.

