Ukrainian Deputy Minister: Energy transition secures peace

Ukrainian Deputy Minister: Energy transition secures peace

Ukrainian Deputy Minister: “The energy transition secures peace in Europe”

At the Forum for Management of Renewable Energies, the Ukrainian Deputy Energy Minister Yaroslav Demchenkov spoke about the importance of the renewable energy transition for reconstruction – and for securing long-term peace.

The Ukrainian Deputy Energy Minister Yaroslav Demchenkov was live from London, where a conference on reconstruction was just coming to an end.

Image: Michel Canonica/St.Galler Tagblatt

Energy transition and energy shortages have been hotly debated everywhere in recent months. Not only in Switzerland, which voted on the new climate law last weekend. The Russian invasion of Ukraine gave the discussion explosiveness. He asked Europe a big question: Can the continent survive without oil and gas from Russia?

