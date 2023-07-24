D1 (F): results and classification of the weekend’s matches

The women’s championship shelled this Sunday its fourth day in pool A and third day in pool B. Friends of the world and Asko women follow up respectively in front of Tempête FC and Pilotes FC.

The last match on the program of the fourth day of the women’s championship in pool A was played this Sunday at the municipal stadium in Lomé. Despite tough opposition, Tempête FC bowed down to Friends of the World 0 goals against 3. Already on Saturday, Ahé FC took over US Amou 2 goals to 1. Athlèta FC pinned Winner Girls 1 goal to 0. In pool B, it was the third day that was in the spotlight. Étoile feminine at home lost 0 goals against 2 against Gazelle. New Star for its part took the upper hand over Djabir FC 2 goals to 1. At the end of the day this Sunday, ASKO women crushed Pilots 5 goals to 2.

Results of the fourth day in Pool A:

Ahé 2-1 US Loved

Winner Girls 0-1 Athlèta

Storm 0-3 World Friends

Ranking

1- Friends of the world 9 pts +13

2-Athleta 6 pts+1

3- Us Amou 6 pts +1

4-Believer 5 pts +3

5-Ahé 5 pts 5 pts+1

6-Storm 2 pts-5

7-Winner Girls 0 pt-5

Results of the 3rd day in Pool B:

Star Women 0-2 Gazelle

New Star 2-1 Djabir

Women’s Asko 5-2 Drivers

Ranking

1- Female Asko 7pts+6

2-New Star 6 pts+1

3-Djabir 4 pts+0

4-Gazelle 3 pts+2

5-Star female 2 pts-2

6-Pilots 1 pt-6

