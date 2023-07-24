Actor Jamie Foxxwho in recent days has generated enormous concern after being hospitalized urgently, rHe appeared to bring peace of mind to his fans. “I went to hell and back”he assured.

Through a post on Instagram, the actor who he shone in movies like Django Unchained, Spider-Man and CollateralAmong many others, he thanked “everyone who prayed” and “sent him messages.” “I love all the love I received,” added the actor.

“I know that a lot of people were waiting, you know, wanting to hear updates. To be honest with you, I didn’t want them to see me like this,” he began. in the video, stressing: «I want them to see me laughing, having fun at a party, telling a joke, making a movie or TV show. I didn’t want them to see me with tubes coming out of me. and trying to figure out if he was going to survive.”

Pese a not telling what your health problem wasthe actor took the opportunity to laugh at the rumors: “Some people they said i was blind but as you can see the eyes are working good. They said he was paralyzed, but I’m not.” Even mocked those who said he was a clone by mimicking taking off a mask.

Finally, he recounted: “I’ve been to hell and back, and my road to recovery has been bumpy as well. But I’m back and in working condition.”

The 55-year-old actor gave everyone a scare when he was rushed to hospital for a “medical complication” while filming Back in Action, a new Netflix production.

What happened to Johnny Depp in Budapest, Hungary

Johnny Depp traveled to Eastern Europe to tour with her banda Hollywood Vampireswith the objective of focus on his career as a musicianafter the controversial and media trial that he won against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

But the last recital had to be suspended because, as it transpired, they found him unconscious in a hotel room in Budapest.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we canceled the show tonight in Budapest. All tickets will be refunded in full. We love and appreciate all the fans who traveled from near and far to see us grow, and we are very sorry. Our most sincere apologies”, expressed the band, through a statement on their social networks, the same day they had to perform a show.





