Tambo and the Ace OTR are on fire. Nice operation on the move for Gbohloé-Su, Kakadl and Espoir de Zio. Asck and Asko serve the same dish to their supporters. This is indicated by the scoreboard for the 20th day of the D1 Lonato played this weekend.

For the second phase of the first division championship, Ace OTR and Tambo make a good impression. Both teams continue to glean victories day after day. Third consecutive victory obtained by As OTR and Tambo this weekend. The Spicy Arrows of Datcha dominated As Togo with a goal to nil and the Tax Collectors got the better of Anges de Notsè 3 goals to 0.

Kakadl and Espoir, struggling in the league, also find a smile. The Doufelgou team with the return of its child prodigy Sylvain Karango regained victory. Kakadl on the move pinned Gomido from Kpalimé one goal to nil. It is with the same score Espoir de Zio surprised Dyto in Lomé.

Gbohloé-Su also traveling to Kara on Saturday was successful. The Male Sharks went on to beat Sara FC of Bafilo 2 goals to 0. Entente II for its part moved a little further away from the red zone. After a long series of draws, the Kodjoviakopé club won this Sunday ahead of Unisport de Kouloundè.

The Asck and the Asko, separate again on a draw. The first two of the general classification are still separated with a zero score of one goal everywhere. Draw also but zero goals everywhere between Sémassi and As Binah.

12 goals were scored on behalf of act 20 of the D1 Lonato championship. The goals per game average is 1.5. The most goals were scored in the Angels #As OTR game. The nets shook three times in this encounter. Six victories, four of which were away, and two draws sanctioned the eight matches on the program for the day.

Ouattara Abdoul Moutalabou d’Asko is now alone at the top of the scorers. He has 11 goals to his name. Second place is occupied by Napo Germain Sonhaye of Dyto who has 10 goals. They are closely followed by Akoro Bilali of Ace OTR 9 goals. Yéré Justin from Dyto, Tchagandji Zourkanéni from Sara FC. each have 8 goals. 7 goals scored by each of the following players: Abdoul Malick Amidou, Kossi Aziakonou des Anges and Richmond Owussu. Donou Kokou of Espoir FC, Ouro-Salim Abdoul Razak of Entente II and Akpaho Marius of Gbohloé-Su are 6 goals away. 4 goals in the game bags of Abel Avuto from Sémassi, Laré Kanfite from As Togo Port, Anthonio De Souza Savant from As Binah, Kokouvi Amékoudji from Asck, Ouro-Nimini Nazif from As OTR, Akakpo Jérémie and Abdoul-Hakimou Alarou of Unisport.

Results and scorers

Sara FC 0 # 2 (25′ Robert Kouyate; 68′ Ridwane Djibrila) As Gbohloe-Su scored

Anges FC 0 # 3(Evra Agbagno ; 28′ Séwonou Koidjo ; 66′ Famah Djamiou) As OTR

Entente II 2 (29′ Ourézoudine Kpérédja; 30′ Honoré Kpégba) # 0 Unisport

Asck 1 (15′ Marouf Ouro-Tagba) # 1 (45’+2 Ouattara Moutalabou) Asko

Sémassi 0 # 0 As Binah

Foot 1 (41′ Richmond (Owussu) #0 As Togo port

Gomido 0# 1(5′ Sylvain Karango) Kakadl FC

Dyto 0 # 1(40′ Kouami Assouka) FC Espoir