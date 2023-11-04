D1 Lonato J3/ Dyto vs OTR: Red robots and tax collectors meet in a capital derby – Football in Togo

The Togolese Dynamic faces As OTR this Sunday, November 5 at the Lomé municipal stadium. This for the third day of D1 Lonato.

Beating Ace OTR this Sunday to achieve a first victory of the season after two consecutive defeats conceded, this is the equation that Dyto de Lomé hopes to solve for Act 3 of D1 Lonato. A task that promises to be very difficult for the red robots since for this current exercise, made up mainly of soldiers, the army club presents a less flamboyant face than the last two years. So coach Liyabe Kpatoumbi must seek to put in place a system that can allow his attackers to score in this meeting since in two matches, Dyto has not scored a single goal. With 7 victories, a draw and 5 defeats in 13 confrontations against Ace OTR, Dyto can also draw inspiration from history to inflict the second defeat of the season on the tax collectors. Mibothe Kidinam Kpatoumbi, Farouk Seydou, Djibril Medjidon Adam and others must therefore use military rigor to refuse this time to pay their taxes to tax collectors.

After its one-goal draw against Entente 2 on the first day, As OTR lost 1 goal to 3 last Saturday against Gomido de Kpalimé. And to get in line with the other teams, Ametokodo Messan and his team need a victory. For this, tax collectors will want to do everything possible to achieve the three points of the day. Komla Kuma Ambroise, Sewonou Koidjo, Nazife and his team will not tolerate a second defeat in a row. The duel between red robots and tax collectors is this Sunday, November 5 at 3 p.m. at the Lomé municipal stadium.