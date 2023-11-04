Texas Fugitive Arrested in Puerto Rico for Human Smuggling and Trafficking Warrants

Man Wanted for Human Smuggling Arrested in Puerto Rico

Naguabo, Puerto Rico – In a successful vehicle intervention on Friday, local police in Puerto Rico apprehended a 21-year-old man with multiple arrest warrants related to human smuggling and human trafficking in the state of Texas. Identified as Luis Jordany Rivera Gómez, the fugitive had been on the run since August 10, 2022.

The arrest was made by agents David Figueroa and Yanitza Colón, who stopped Rivera’s car for violation of Law 22 of Vehicles and Traffic along the PR-53 expressway in Naguabo. It was during this routine intervention that the agents discovered the suspect’s criminal history and immediately detained him.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Rivera had been the target of an ongoing search by Texas authorities, who had issued several arrest warrants against him. The warrants were specifically related to crimes involving human smuggling and human trafficking.

Agent Dolis M. Pérez, under the supervision of Sergeant Luis A. Torres, both assigned to the San Juan Arrests and Extraditions Division, took custody of Rivera for the extradition process. However, no immediate information regarding the timeframe for his transportation to Texas has been released.

The arrest serves as a significant victory in the fight against human smuggling and human trafficking. These crimes have posed a significant threat, not only in Texas but also nationwide. This successful apprehension highlights the cooperation and effectiveness of law enforcement agencies in Puerto Rico and Texas in dealing with such cases.

In recent news related to human trafficking, the US Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent in Charge has stated that the number of reported cases in Puerto Rico remains relatively low. However, efforts continue to be made to combat this heinous crime and protect the vulnerable population.

Furthermore, there have been proposals for the creation of a Human Trafficking Observatory in Puerto Rico, aimed at enhancing the understanding and detection of such criminal activities. The Secretary of the Family has recommended amendments to the law to support the establishment of this observatory, which would provide crucial data and research in the fight against human trafficking.

Additionally, a recent operation against human trafficking in Florida resulted in the arrest of 213 individuals involved in these criminal activities. The authorities are making concerted efforts to tackle this issue head-on.

In a move to address violence against women and human trafficking, the Governor has signed new laws, providing further protections and support for victims. These comprehensive measures demonstrate the commitment to combating these crimes and ensuring justice for those affected.

As the extradition process for Luis Jordany Rivera Gómez unfolds, authorities hope for a swift resolution, bringing him to justice in Texas to face the charges against him. This arrest sends a strong message to criminals involved in human smuggling and human trafficking that they will be pursued and held accountable for their actions, no matter where they attempt to hide.

