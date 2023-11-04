Viva Aerobus Expands Connectivity from Monterrey with New Route to Tapachula

Viva Aerobus, a Mexican low-cost airline, is expanding its connectivity by adding new destinations from its hub in Monterrey. The airline recently inaugurated the Monterrey-Tapachula route, offering three weekly flights. With this new route, Monterrey has become a strategic hub for Viva Aerobus, and the airline plans to operate 49 routes to and from Monterrey in the next year.

The new domestic flight from Monterrey to Tapachula will be operated using the airline’s fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. The flight schedule for this route includes departures from Monterrey at 10:45 AM and arrivals in Tapachula at 1:05 PM on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The return flight from Tapachula to Monterrey will depart at 1:45 PM and arrive at 4:20 PM on the same days.

Viva Aerobus has been focusing on expanding connectivity from Monterrey throughout this year. The airline has added fifteen new routes, including destinations such as Mexicali, Bogotá, and Puerto Escondido. They have also reintroduced seasonal routes to Cozumel and Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, and announced future flights to Durango, Tulum, La Paz, Austin, Denver, Miami, New York (JFK), Oakland, and Orlando.

Juan Carlos Zuazua, the CEO of Viva Aerobus, expressed his satisfaction with the airline’s growth in Monterrey. He stated that Viva Aerobus has transported over 3 million passengers to and from the city this year, marking a 33% increase compared to the same period last year. He emphasized the airline’s commitment to expanding air connectivity and bringing people, businesses, and cultures closer together.

As Viva Aerobus continues to strengthen its presence in Monterrey, their vision is to diversify their routes and expand their reach to the United States, Bogotá, Havana, and other Mexican destinations.

The expansion of Viva Aerobus’ connectivity and the consolidation of Monterrey as a strategic hub for the airline is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy and enhance travel options for passengers.

