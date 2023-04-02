The seventeenth day of the second division national football championship delivered its verdict this Friday with the last game disputed. Koroki Métètè and Agouwa could not do better than a one-goal draw.

Koroki Métètè had to win Agouwa to take third place after the disputed 17th. But the Tchamba club failed to complete their mission. Indeed during the last game of the day, Koroki Métètè was hooked by Agouwa 1 goal everywhere. A result that keeps the Tchamba club in 4th place on equal points with Ifodjè. However Agouwa on his side occupies the eleventh position. At the end of this day, 15 goals were scored for an average of 2.14 goals per game.

The results

Gbikinti 3-2 Kotoko

Foukpa 2-1 Foadan

Arabia 0-1 JCA

Ifodjè 1-0 Agaza

Doumbé 1-1 Maranatha

CDF Haknour 0-1 Etoile Filante

Koroki 1-1 Agouwa

Ranking

1-Gbikinti 40 pts+15

2-Doumbé 31 pts+6 (-1match)

3-Ifodjè 27 pts+6

4-Koroki 27 points+1

5-Maranatha 25pts+5

6-CDF Haknour 24 pts+8

7-Arabia 24 pts+7

8-Agaza 24 pts+3

9-Shooting Star 20 pts+1

10-JCA 20 points-3(-1 match)

11-Agouwa 19pts-6

12-Foukpa 17 pts-17

13-Foadan 13 pts-11

14-Kotoko 7 pts-16