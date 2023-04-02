The Napoli coach scolds the AC Milan striker for his celebration after the first goal, Maldini doesn’t like it

Paolo Maldini and Luciano Spalletti they argue in the tunnel of the locker rooms at the interval of Napoli-Milan (then finished 0-4): the technician from Certaldo scolds Rafael Leao for the exultation after the goal of the advantage (he will sign a brace), for the sneers and the grimace addressed to the public, and the Rossoneri sporting director intervened to defend his player.