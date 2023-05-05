D2/J20: Kotoko FC, unpaid players boycott Foadan match and threaten to shun the rest of the matches

It is this Thursday that the 20th day of the second national football championship which started on Tuesday closes its doors with the opposition between Foadan and Kotoko. But unfortunately, the Kotoko players claiming their salary arrears decided to shun the meeting thus giving the victory to the lions of Tône on green carpet 3 goals to 0.

Kotoko de Lavié still can’t solve his problem of unpaid wages to players which has plagued him for a while. After losing on green carpet on the first day of the return phase against Arabia at home, Lavié’s club lost again on green carpet this Thursday 3 goals to 0 against Foadan for not having made the trip to Kara. This on behalf of the 20th day of D2. And when we went to the news, a source tells us that the players are demanding their salaries and to show their dissatisfaction, they have chosen not to make the trip: ‹‹ At the start of the championship, we held discussions and knowing that the club does not have the means, we asked the management to set the salaries themselves that they feel able to pay us each month. She gave an amount that all of us accepted, unfortunately, we still have trouble paying that. How can a player who has a family to feed, you leave him in this situation, perform at his best on a football pitch? We are ashamed ourselves sometimes when we lose a match so we decided to pay our salaries. Otherwise sometimes it’s difficult to go to training with empty pockets ››, said a player who decided to confide in our anonymous editorial staff.

If the leaders of Kotoko do not take this problem head on, the players risk sulking the rest of the games to come. And if ever this situation arises, the Lavié club also risks sanctions from the FTF and could even collect almonds.