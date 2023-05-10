D2 / J21: Doumbé fc offers Agouwa in advanced

The 21st day of the second division national football championship opened its doors on Tuesday. Doumbé de Mango beat 2 goals to 1 Agouwa.

After his draw last week, Doumbé de Mango did not miss the opportunity this Tuesday to find the way to victory. On behalf of the 21st day of the D2, the talking tom-toms received at the municipal stadium of Kara the inherited Koussountou. On arrival it was Doumbé who won 2 goals to 1. After zero goals everywhere in the first part, Doumbé came back with another intention in the second half. Adam Musah in the 56th minute opened the scoring by scoring his seventh goal of the season. Kokou Lakoum Kossigan will imitate him in the 68th to double the bet. Two minutes later, Razakou Dima will obtain the reduction for Agouwa but Doumbé will keep his lead until the end of the game and therefore wins 2 goals to 1. This victory allows the talking tam-tams to occupy the 2 th place and take a 4 point lead over their direct pursuer Ifodjé. As for Agouwa, he stagnates in 11th position with 22 points -8.