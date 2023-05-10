Loose braid by Frederikke Toftsø

Four braids by Lauren Ladnier

My obsession with braids has reached the section of the fashion school in Lasha (photographer: Sophie Tsadaka. Plaited the braids: Ronit Becher)

Taylor Swift with a braid on the cover of the Evermore album, December 2020

My version at the beach in Herzliya

Braided ponytail at Sidsel Alling

In a linen shirt and two braids. or one or three

(Originally published in my column in Lasha)

For years it didn’t occur to me to do braids. As a girl it seemed ugly to me, not to mention old. After the army, a braid reminded me of the army (which I spent with a Chinese braid 80% of the time). A few years ago the braid came back into my life, at first unintentionally: I would plan to leave the house with messy hair. On the way I would braid it so that it wouldn’t catch moisture and swell (if you don’t understand what I’m talking about, I’m happy for your happiness) and when I saw that I liked the result, I started braiding it on purpose. When your hair is braided in a loose braid, I discovered, you still enjoy the feeling of protection that long loose hair gives, without feeling that it absorbs all the jiffa that is in the air. Yes, it can be understood that my choice of hair design is not related to appearance and certainly not to trends. Which only added to the joy when braids suddenly became a kind of trend, at least judging by the Instagrams of the Danish women I follow or by those sitting at the tables nearby in Paris cafes during the Passover holiday.

The braids menu that interests me:

What not

1. Nothing complicated.

2. Nothing that cannot be done alone.

3. Not a tight braid that causes a headache.

what yes

1. Braids that can be undone in a second and the hair will still look the same (maybe a little more wavy).

2. One back or side braid.

More pictures of the braids of Sidsel Alling From a post from six months ago.

The most beautiful girl in the garden

She has the most beautiful eyes in the garden

And the most beautiful braid in the garden

(Y. Geffen. Probably where it started)

The longest braid in the garden. Alanis, Woodstock, 1999