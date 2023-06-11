Home » D2 / J25: CDF Haknour corrects Arabia FC in opening
by admin
The penultimate day of the second division national football championship began on Friday. Tabligbo’s Arabia fc bowed to CDF Haknour 1 goal against 3.

Gradually the D2 draws to an end. The penultimate day opened this Friday with the meeting CDF Haknour and Arabia. On arrival it was the academicians of the blue rock who won 3 goals to 1 thanks to a double from Yao Jules Aziamalé and Fichal Tchagnao. The Tabligbo camel reduction bears the claws of Smith Ayala. With this victory, the CDF Haknour temporarily occupies third place pending the other meetings with 41 pts + 15

