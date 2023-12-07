D2 J5: The messengers of Fiokpo for evangelization in Tabligbo-the whole program – Football in Togo

No respite for the residents of the second division national football championship. They are called upon again this Wednesday and Thursday on the pitch for the fifth day. A total of eight meetings will be on the program.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

As part of the fifth day of D2, Anges de Notsé, the second in the standings, offers its hospitality to ASFOSA, the third at the Kaolo stadium in Tsevié. It’s a meeting that seems to be balanced on paper since there are two teams who have the same number of points on the clock, one victory and 3 draws each recorded after four days. Having experienced its first victory of the season last Wednesday, the JCA travels to Aneho to cross swords with Olympique de Vo, a team which is looking for its first success.

However, two legendary clubs from Togo, Étoile Filante and Agaza face each other at the Lomé municipal stadium in a derby in the capital. Even if it is a duel which seems to be unbalanced on paper by the fact that it opposes the first in the ranking (Etoile Filante) and the last (Agaza), it is part of the derbies of the capital which raise the crowd as well as the stadium municipal of Lomé will heat up again this Wednesday. Arabia of Tabligbo will be looking for a second consecutive victory against Maranatha who are undefeated since the start of the season. Tanko Francis and his teammates can still rely on the first victory of the season recorded last Wednesday to thwart the gospel of Fiokpo’s messengers.

In group B, the undisputed leader, Ifodjè d’Atakpamé with his home scorer Koffitsé Amewouda welcomes the penultimate, TAC. However Foadan after losing last week will look to get back up against Arsenal. Here is the entire program:

Pool A Wednesday December 6

Terrain Dr Kaolo: Anges vs ASFOSA

Anani Chardey Aneho: Olympique de Vo vs JCA

Municipal de Lomé: Étoile Filante vs Agaza

Municipal de Tabligbo : Arabia vs Maranatha

Pool B Wednesday December 6

Kara Municipal: Arsenal vs Foadan

Sokode Municipality: Koroki FC vs FC Haknour

Thursday December 7

Municipality of Kara : Sarah vs. Agouwa

Municipal d’ Atakpamé : Ifodjè vs TAC

Share this: Facebook

X

