Dan Fallows: Aston Martin can compete with Red Bull and Ferrari

F1 – He doesn’t lack confidence in his means. The one in the team for which he works and in his potential not even. Technical director of Aston Martin from 2022 on Formula 1Dan Fallows is convinced that the British team’s cars are highly competitive and therefore says he is confident that they can aspire to some victories.

“It’s not said – he observes to Motosport – that our car has particular strengths in some areas, I think we have managed to create a car that is reasonably good in many different areas”. After all, the four podiums achieved in five races are the litmus test of an excellent job carried out and the fruits of which have come above all from the second motoring youth of a Fernando Alonso in dazzling shape despite the passing of the years.

“There are certainly some areas we are focusing on from an aerodynamic and mechanical point of view – continues Fallows – and in which we think we can make progress. But honestly, I don’t see it as a car that has any significant weaknesses at the moment.”

The progress compared to last season when the car was struggling much more is quite evident. “During the winter we aimed for a big step forward – continues Fallows – we were quite aggressive in pursuing this goal. And it has been gratifying to see that we have grown. I think we all very much agree that we still have a long way to go. In short, we must try to take the next step ”.