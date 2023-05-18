A Chinese-flagged ocean-going fishing boat capsized in the central waters of the Indian Ocean. Xi Jinping made important instructions_Hangzhou Net

A Chinese ocean-going fishing boat capsized in the central Indian Ocean. Xi Jinping gave important instructions

It is required to immediately start the emergency response mechanism, fully carry out rescue, further strengthen the investigation of potential safety hazards and risk warnings in offshore operations, and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 17. At about 3 am on May 16, the Chinese ocean-going fishing boat “Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028” owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co., Ltd. capsized in the central part of the Indian Ocean. 39 people on board lost contact, including Chinese nationals. There are 17 crew members, including 17 Indonesians and 5 Filipinos. So far, no missing person has been found, and search and rescue work is underway.

After the accident, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, made important instructions that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Transport and Shandong Province should immediately activate the emergency response mechanism, verify the situation, send additional rescue forces, and coordinate international maritime search and rescue assistance. , to carry out rescue efforts. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our relevant embassies abroad should strengthen contact with relevant local parties and coordinate search and rescue work. It is necessary to further strengthen the investigation and early warning of potential safety hazards in offshore operations to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.

Li Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Premier of the State Council, issued an instruction, requesting the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Transport to coordinate relevant forces to search and rescue the crew members in distress and do their utmost to reduce casualties. It is necessary to further strengthen the safety management of fishing boats at sea and implement preventive measures to ensure the safety of maritime transportation and production.

In accordance with Xi Jinping’s instructions and Li Qiang’s request, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, and Shandong Province have launched an emergency response mechanism to organize the “Lu Peng Yuan Yu 018” ship and the COSCO Shipping “Yuan Fu Hai” ship to arrive at the lost sea area for rescue. Relevant rescue forces are rushing to the lost sea area. The China Maritime Search and Rescue Center notified relevant countries of the information, and maritime search and rescue forces from Australia and other countries were on the scene to search and rescue. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an emergency mechanism for consular protection, and quickly deployed embassies and consulates in Australia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries to coordinate active search and rescue with relevant parties in the countries where they are stationed.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 17, after receiving the dangerous information, the Ministry of Transport attached great importance to it, immediately activated the emergency response mechanism, and coordinated and organized search and rescue operations. At 1:15 on the 17th, Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng presided over an emergency meeting at the Ministry’s Comprehensive Emergency Command Center, earnestly studied and comprehended, resolutely implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the requirements of the central leaders’ instructions, and studied and deployed the next stage of emergency search and rescue work .

At present, the Ministry of Transport is continuing to focus on the search and rescue of human life in accordance with the deployment, coordinating with relevant national search and rescue agencies to increase search and rescue efforts, and dispatching rescue forces under the Ministry for reinforcements. The first is to give full play to the role of the national maritime search and rescue inter-ministerial joint meeting mechanism, and strengthen coordination and docking with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and other relevant parties. The second is to adhere to the principle of “proximity and convenience” and dispatch the ocean-going tugboat “Detian” operated by the Ministry of Transport in the waters of Colombo, Sri Lanka. The third is to coordinate the “Yuanfuhai” ship and “Mingde” ship belonging to COSCO SHIPPING Group and 4 ocean-going fishing vessels in the nearby waters to go to the scene to assist in the search and rescue, and guide the “Yuanfuhai” ship and “Lu Peng Yuanyu 018” to establish contact with other ships on the scene . The fourth is to coordinate with the Typhoon and Marine Meteorology Center of the China Meteorological Administration to carry out the drift trajectory prediction of people who fell into the water. Fifth, continue to coordinate with the maritime search and rescue agencies of Australia, Maldives, and Sri Lanka to send additional forces to carry out search and rescue. The sixth is to draw inferences from one example, carry out investigations and early warnings of potential safety hazards in maritime transportation, and work with relevant departments to strengthen the safety management of maritime transportation and ocean-going fishing vessels.

As of 12 o’clock on the 17th, no missing persons and life rafts equipped on fishing boats have been found. The ship “Yuan Fu Hai”, “Lu Peng Yuan Yu 018” and two foreign merchant ships carried out search and rescue at the scene. Four ocean-going fishing boats and the “Mingde” ship arrived at the scene one after another on the afternoon of the 17th. The navy ship is expected to arrive at the scene on the 18th, and the “Detian” ship is expected to arrive at the scene on the evening of the 19th. Currently, search and rescue operations are underway.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Canberra, May 17 (Reporter Yue Dongxing) The Australian Maritime Safety Administration and the Chinese Embassy in Australia stated on the 17th that they are coordinating all parties to search and rescue a Chinese ocean-going fishing boat that capsized in the central Indian Ocean.