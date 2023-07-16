Dangers of High-Caffeine Prime Energy Drink Raise Concerns for Minors

New Soft Drink Prime Energy Raises Concerns over Caffeine Levels for Minors

A new soft drink called Prime Energy, launched by YouTube influencers Logan Paul and KSI, has sparked fears in the United States regarding its potential dangers for minors. Prime Energy, created in 2022, comes in flavors that may appeal to younger children, such as orange-mango or raspberry-lemon. However, what sets this drink apart is its extremely high levels of caffeine, which has raised concerns among medical experts and politicians alike.

A single can of Prime Energy contains a staggering 200 milligrams of caffeine, significantly more than the 30 milligrams found in a can of Coca-Cola, or the 80 milligrams in a Red Bull drink. A launch video featuring Logan Paul and KSI showcases the two internet stars playing table tennis and video games, initially sluggish but becoming frantic after consuming the drink. This video has inspired numerous children to proudly display their Prime Energy cans on TikTok, creating a buzz around the product.

However, medical experts have warned about the risks of caffeine consumption in younger children. The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) states that children under 12 years old should avoid consuming caffeine altogether. For those aged 12 to 18, the maximum recommended daily limit is 100 milligrams, just half the amount found in a single can of Prime Energy. Excessive caffeine intake in children can lead to restlessness, anxiety, headaches, vomiting, high blood pressure, and heart rhythm problems, among other issues.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer has expressed alarm over Prime Energy’s marketing strategy and its potential impact on minors. “This product has a real target market: under-18s, and that’s why I’m ringing alarm bells,” said Schumer. He has written a letter to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), urging them to investigate the caffeine levels in the drink and its marketing tactics. The FDA has responded by stating that they are examining the concerns raised and will directly respond to Senator Schumer.

Schumer highlighted that Prime Energy’s flavors and association with popular influencers make it particularly attractive to younger children. However, he emphasizes that the drink contains “astonishing levels of caffeine for a child’s body.” The soft drink can does have a discreet warning indicating that it is not recommended for individuals under 18, but this may not be obvious to everyone.

Logan Paul posted a video on social media partially responding to the controversy surrounding Prime Energy. He addressed articles reporting that the drink was withdrawn from the market in Canada, clarifying that it was an action against illegal imports since the product is not officially distributed in that country. Paul defended the drink, stating that its formulas conform to the regulations set by each country’s regulatory bodies.

Prime Energy has made a significant impact on the energy drink market, with its first-year sales reaching $250 million. The industry is thriving and expanding, with American supermarket shelves filled with multiple brands. The popularity and sales success of Prime Energy have attracted attention from large corporate conglomerates and the United States government, according to Paul.

The concerns surrounding Prime Energy highlight the need for parents and caregivers to be vigilant about the products their children consume. The FDA urges families to read product labels before giving them to children. As the investigation proceeds, it remains to be seen what actions will be taken to address the potential risks associated with Prime Energy and similar high-caffeine drinks marketed towards minors.

