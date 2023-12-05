Danilo Carrera and Luciana Guschmer raise suspicions of romance on MasterChef Celebrity

Danilo Carrera and Luciana Guschmer spark suspicions of romance in MasterChef Celebrity Ecuador, according to the loyal followers of this game show.

After Danilo Carrera is caught on camera in several episodes while looking at Lu with “sweetness,” there are many Internet users who express that both “would make a nice couple.”

However, although some people want to see them together, both have not referred to any romantic closeness between them.

But a certain part of the audience MasterChef Celebrity Ecuador He is still waiting for something to happen between the actor and the content creator.

They have recently participated in a couples challenge, in which they made it clear that as a team they can solve the jury’s demanding requests. In the first week of the program They were also together in a challenge.

Danilo Carrera and Luciana Guschmer have surprised the juries of this cooking show and thanks to their good preparations they remain in the competition.

Every week one person is eliminated, two participants have already left the kitchens of MasterChef Celebrity Ecuador.

In this program, emotions are experienced by both the participants and the viewers. Since while they show their affection for certain competitors, there is also rejection towards others.

For example, on social networks many Internet users have expressed that the singer and actress Yilda Banchón should leave the competition.

Many claim that she is an “immature girl”, however, the public is not the one who decides but rather the judges Jorge Rausch, Irene González and Carolina Sánchez.