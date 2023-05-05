Home » Data center planned for 800 million euros in Pasewalk | > – News
by admin
Status: 05/05/2023 3:43 p.m

According to the mayor, a large data center is to be built in Pasewalk (Vorpommern-Greifswald district) for at least 800 million euros. The city council approved a land sale on Thursday.

According to Mayor Danny Rodewald (independent), the large data center is to be built on an area of ​​250,000 square meters – i.e. 25 hectares – in the Berlin-Stettin industrial park on the outskirts of Pasewalk. This is a facility in which huge computers and servers are installed, on which data can be stored under high security standards.

Silence on investor’s name

Rodewald did not want to name the purchase price or the name of the investor. Negotiations are progressing well, the mayor said. The new data center in Pasewalk is to be operated with electricity from renewable energies. Around 70 additional jobs could be created in the data center in the large commercial area. Companies such as Topregal and the sandal manufacturer Birkenstock have settled there.

In the Berlin-Szczecin industrial park, preliminary work is underway for the new plant, which will create up to 1,000 jobs. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 05/05/2023 | 14:00 clock

