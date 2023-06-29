Daule school suspends classes due to shooting

The situation not only alarmed the residents of that sector, but also those around it due to the videos that went viral.

A school in the sector The Yolitain the north of daulesuspended its educational activities this Thursday due to the shooting that took place on Wednesday afternoon in its vicinity.

According to versions of citizens, some subjects fired shots into the air in the sector of The Yolita.

For this reason, owners of premises advanced the closure of their doors due to the fear that there is a greater situation.

In videos shared on networks, several police groups were observed intervening in the streets of the sector The Yolita.

“There are no guarantees in daulethat the mayor ask for 500 soldiers in daulewe walk like a war zone,” said a citizen who sells juices to Canal 9 in the central area of ​​the canton.

The mayor of the canton, Wilson Cañizaressaid this Thursday, June 29, on the channel RTS that the situation in Daule has become complicated in recent months due to criminal acts.

canizares He indicated that he requested the military presence. The military conducted patrols after the incidents.

The official called for a greater police presence to try to reduce crime rates.

After the interventions, the National Police reported that the confiscation of a motorcycle that was not with its regulated documents was made, while minutes later antisocials stole a motorcycle from a police officer.

Given this, uniformed officers deployed other interventions to recover the motorcycle from the police server. Likewise, the Police captured six people for investigations.

