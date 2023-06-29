King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – PetroDragonic Apocalypse

by Oliver on June 29, 2023 in Album, Heavy Rotation

PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation is a concept album from the Gizzverse above “humankind and it’s about planet Earth but it’s also about witches and dragons and shit“.

„We wanted to start the story in the real world and then send it to hell. Lyrically, the album is funny on the surface, but profound when you listen a little more closely. Shakespeare and the Bible were definitely inspirations for crafting some of the lyrics, which tell the album’s darkly comedic and darkly destructive story with supreme drama. It’s like a second voice on the album – it’s in every song, and it’s words that were used 500 years ago or 2,000 years ago.‘ Stu explains, but of course the real catch is that PetroDragonic Apocalypse stylistically a return to the thrash dervish Infest the Rat‘s Nest marked.

However, the Australians’ 24th studio album is just as purposefully less straight than its spiritual predecessor from 2019, Heavy Metal a la Polygondwanaland rather more progressive and laid out along longer songs like the 2022 relay (Ice, Denim and Changes) by Stu & Co. were born from the Jam.

Extremely entertaining fun, which in a firework of wonderfully effective riffs, power chords, dalliances and solos with somewhat monotonously chanted, sonorous roaring vocals as a means to an end, the Vitus dance bursting with overwrought syncopations and crisp, tight bars of tricky ideas, although clearly mangy King Gizzard sounds, but above all High on Fire makes you think – and: Tool!

Just the moments when the first half of PetroDragonic Apocalypse takes his foot off the gas pedal to take a deep atmospheric breath, their percussive design is strikingly reminiscent of the prog masters around Maynard James Keenan: the mystical-contemplative, bass-nautical bridge by Motor Spirit For example, after the opener gallops hammeringly, manically chases its strings upwards in harmonic contrast with the hasty train, leaves the production unembellished and beyond modern metal clichés, and takes cheering gang shouts up to the broadly evocative panorama chant. Supercell increases the tempo even more and tackling, banging with banging, varies his guitar rhythms and swings the title back as a catchy hook, with a tropical swing and his thrashy riffs boiling down and to the dramatic nature of Jambi finding – as well Convergepreviously released as a Speedfreak update from Uncolonise intensifies the heaviness, unleashes his battle cry as the ideal entrance whip for Jacob Bannon and leaves no empty meters between them: How to conjure up a seamlessly merging whole with superordinate arcs of suspense from individual songs using fantastic sequencing, you know that King Gizzard ever since.

Also that the band often offers a manageable spectrum in emotional terms and primarily functions as endorphin-boosting entertainers with an unconcealed ecologically and socially conscious message behind the entertainment. In this respect, the plowed Metl entertainment spectrum also captivates every second, especially since the pieces offer numerous tricks to free up space for individual hatching and details behind the instant immediacy. When witchcraft flirts with oriental psychedelic or the comparatively simple knitted Crazy Monsters clenched fists and sore throats from infectious hands-on impulsiveness (“Crazy! Crazy! Crazy!‘) provokes, while Ambrose applies the thumbscrews with almost rapping tunnel vision. Dragon framed with a math motif for the pounding hatz, which should make Metallica and Motörhead fans click their tongues as well as occult temple disciples who like to recite in cult herb seances or a la Mastodon roar – this band’s feeling for compelling, smart grooves and squiggly, barrier-free melodies is simply great.

Flamethrower the relay of riffs then trundles out with an oppressive precision, but also meanders before the rambling percussion somnambulist with electronically stacking illusions to the overtone remix of Motor Spirit is enriched, closing the circle – and with it (the bonus track Dawn of Eternal Night transitioning) still offers a preview of the upcoming studio album? According to bassist Lucas Hardwood, the yang is related to the yin name PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation already ready: “They Are going to be very different sounding to each other, but we’re going to try to make them complement each other“.

PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation von King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

