ImageMagick: IT security warning of a new vulnerability

ImageMagick: IT security warning of a new vulnerability

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for ImageMagick. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2218369 (Stand: 28.06.2023).

Security Advice for ImageMagick – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 5,5
CVSS Temporal Score: 4,8
Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.5.

ImageMagick Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

ImageMagick is a collection of program libraries and tools that can process graphics in numerous formats.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in ImageMagick to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-3428 traded.

Systems affected by the ImageMagick vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products
Open Source ImageMagick

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2218369 from 2023-06-28 (29.06.2023)
For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for ImageMagick. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/29/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

