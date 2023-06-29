Taxman, the super stamp survives. Less tax on thirteenths. Stop the flat tax for employees

ROMA – From “suppression” to “evaluation” of “a possible and progressive overcoming”. The difference is substantial: the translation of this passage, referring to the superbollo, is that the tax on large-engined cars remains in force. Despite the pressing of the Brothers of Italy and the Leaguewho tried to include the cancellation of the car tax surcharge within the tax delegation, under review by the House Finance Committee.

