Volkswagen separates from Audi boss Markus Duesmann

Audi boss Markus Duesmann has lost his job

The Volkswagen Group separates from Audi boss Markus Duesmann. His successor has already been determined.

The VW Group uses the Audi CEO Markus Duesmann. Gernot Döllner is to be his successor from the beginning of September, as Audi announced on Thursday after a supervisory board meeting.

The Audi Supervisory Board Chairman Manfred Döss said that Döllner “is now the right person to further sharpen the product strategy and the positioning in the important markets for Audi”. He thanked Duesmann, whom the former Volkswagen CEO Diess had brought to Audi from BMW, “for his important achievements at Audi in recent years”. In particular, he pushed ahead with the electrification strategy.

Döllner studied mechanical engineering and joined Volkswagen in 1993. He held several managerial positions at Porsche AG, including being responsible for the Panamera series. Since 2021 he has been in charge of product and group strategy and the general secretariat in the Volkswagen Group.

