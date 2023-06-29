Home » Volkswagen separates from Audi boss Markus Duesmann
News

Volkswagen separates from Audi boss Markus Duesmann

by admin
Volkswagen separates from Audi boss Markus Duesmann

Volkswagen car group fires Audi boss Markus Duesmann

Audi boss Markus Duesmann has lost his job

© Sven Hoppe / DPA

The Volkswagen Group separates from Audi boss Markus Duesmann. His successor has already been determined.

The VW Group uses the Audi CEO Markus Duesmann. Gernot Döllner is to be his successor from the beginning of September, as Audi announced on Thursday after a supervisory board meeting.

The Audi Supervisory Board Chairman Manfred Döss said that Döllner “is now the right person to further sharpen the product strategy and the positioning in the important markets for Audi”. He thanked Duesmann, whom the former Volkswagen CEO Diess had brought to Audi from BMW, “for his important achievements at Audi in recent years”. In particular, he pushed ahead with the electrification strategy.

Döllner studied mechanical engineering and joined Volkswagen in 1993. He held several managerial positions at Porsche AG, including being responsible for the Panamera series. Since 2021 he has been in charge of product and group strategy and the general secretariat in the Volkswagen Group.

tkr DPA

#Subjects

See also  From Marseille the U-23 road national champion

You may also like

Changzhi Economic and Technological Development Zone, Shanxi Province:...

Cobra affair – Nehammer’s application for hiring rejected...

Lucas González, new coach of América de Cali

Daule school suspends classes due to shooting

education is hope

Economists fear that the economy in Germany will...

Italian businessman Benny Colonico appeared at his restaurant...

What is the karma paid for mistreating an...

05/03/2023 – Slow Spoken News

Political agreements and the art of governing –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy