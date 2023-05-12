Davide Lo Surdo, a name written in the history of music

Entertainment

File Photo: Davide Lo Surdo

Davide Lo Surdo becomes a living legend. At just 23 years old, the historic guitarist entered music history alongside Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton for being recognized as the fastest guitarist in music history by the famous Rolling Stone magazine, thanks to his ability to play 129 notes in one second. To reach this speed, Lo Surdo plays a sequence of five arpeggios, based on the first three strings of the instrument.

This ability has taken him to play all over the world and made him unique in history.

The Mexican magazine GuitarraMX also recognized him as the fastest in history, dedicating the cover of the July 2021 issue to Davide during his Latin American tour. In November of the same year, Rolling Stone invited him as a luxury guest to play at their concert to celebrate the anniversary of the magazine, at the Sambadrome do Anhembi arena in São Paulo, Brazil with more than 15,000 participants.

Davide was awarded at the Sanremo Music Awards at the Hilton Hotel in Venice as the fastest guitarist of all time and played for the first time in Bolivia in 2022, giving concerts in different cities of the country such as La Paz, Cochabamba and Santa Cruz de la Mountain range. He also toured India, Mexico, Brazil, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, London, the United Kingdom and Italy.