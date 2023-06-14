Home » Day of Encounter | News.at
The employees of Lebenshilfe Oberösterreich know how to mix delicious drinks made from fruit juice, spices and soda. The drinks will be served to passers-by on Steyr’s town square this morning. At the annual “Encounter Day”, people with disabilities draw attention to their everyday lives in a tasteful and entertaining way. “People with disabilities are confronted with social exclusion and prejudice. The best way to reduce this is face-to-face encounters,” says Wolfgang Glaser, wheelchair user and ex-municipal councilor from Steyr, who organizes the encounter day. Singer-songwriter Walter Stöger is back with his guitar today.

Author

Hannes Fehringer

Local editor Steyr

Hannes Fehringer

