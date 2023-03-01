Vallenato singer-songwriter Wilfran Castillo shared some controversial statements during an interview on the YouTube channel DimeloKing, where he stated that Martín Elías, if he were alive, would not have surpassed Silvestre Dangond musically.

“At one point, Martín became a motivation for Silvestre, so much so that Silvestre accepted a one-on-one with him and obviously left him watered because Martin was a chick. Silvestre is a bull, nobody messes with him”, initially stated the composer.

Later, he stated: “People say: ‘If Martín were alive he would have won Silvestre’, but I say no because technically one knows the levels. Martin would be number one in his style because Diomedes’ style is only dominated by the Díaz, but Silvestre has already passed the threshold of success”.

Given these statements, the widow of Martín Elías, Dayana Jaimeswrote the reasons why Martín would never have competed with Silvestre.

“Martin never sought to be more than anyone, less professionally. He always wanted to write his own story and position his own style, without forgetting his roots and his father’s legacywho was the person he most admired in Vallenato music”, he pointed out.