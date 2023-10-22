Home » Daytime vehicle restrictions warned on the Guacavía bridge
The Vial del Oriente Concessionaire – Covioriente, informs that starting next Monday, October 23 and for two weeks, vehicle restrictions will be presented from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on the Guacavía bridge, located at kilometer 36+ 700 of national route 6510, on the road that connects the municipalities of Cumaral and Paratebueno. The developments in mobility will be carried out every two hours, for approximately 30 minutes. This is in order to make final adjustments to the bridge pennants, elements that are part of the structure or metal arch.

To carry out the activities, a traffic management plan will be implemented at the bridge entrances with signage and personnel in charge of controlling vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Covioriente appreciates the collaboration and understanding of the users and neighbors of the Cumaral – Paratebueno road. Schedule your trips and remember that by calling the emergency hotline 018000180818 you can access the free workshop car, tow truck, ambulance and road inspection car services, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Source: Covioriente

