DC Universe – Karen Gilllan wants to collaborate again with James Gunn: “I would like to be Poison Ivy”

Karen Gillan, interpreter of Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, would like to collaborate again with James Gunn – current co-CEO of DC Studios, to take on the role of a decidedly iconic villain.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will sanction the end of the Marvel trilogy directed by James Gunn and the actors, having played their roles for nearly ten years, begin to think about their cinematic future. After Chris Pratt – who expressed his desire to continue wearing the role of Star-Lord – e Zoe Saldanawho instead hopes in a re-casting for the part of Gamora, to reveal their desires and aspirations was Karen Gillaninterpreter of Nebula – adopted daughter of Thanos and sister of Gamora.

Karen Gillan would like to collaborate again with James Gunn

During a recent interview for Total Film – issued for the promotion of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Karen Gillan she then returned to talking about hers deep friendship with James Gunnrevealing that it would be available to get back to working with him. The actress, in particular, has expressed a desire to join the DC Universe – Gunn is currently co-CEO of DC Studios, together with Peter Safran – playing a heroine – or rather, a villain – decidedly iconic, Poison Ivy:

I always thought Poison Ivy was really funny. So something like that would be great (…) Honestly though, if James [Gunn] if he asked me to play an alien who sits silently in the background all the time, I would still say yes. Why working with him has been one of the greatest joys of my career so far.

James Gunnfor its part, had already expressed the own gratitude to the cast members of Guardians of the Galaxystating that he wants to return to direct each of them, perhaps even in the DC Universe:

I can’t explain how close I feel to Chris [Pratt]Pom [Klementieff]Dave [Bautista] Zoe [Saldana] It’s Karen [Gillian]. I know I will work with them again, individually. Probably in my “other” job.

Karen Gillanafter the end of the trilogy directed by James Gunn, could be Anyway return to the role of Nebulateaming up with the new Avengers team – still under construction – who will be called to defeat Kang the conqueror in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty ed Avengers: Secret Wars – the two new Marvel crossovers expected in cinemas for May 2, 2025 and May 1, 2026. In fact, unlike some of her colleagues, the actress has never expressed herself openly about her future in the MCU. Gillan does not currently have any projects in the pipeline – a third installment of the cult sequel saga Jumanji is in fact still in the balance – and could therefore decide to engage with both Marvel Studios and DC, returning precisely to collaborate with James Gunn. Waiting to discover the fate of the star, the appointment is at the cinema, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3dal 3 maggio.