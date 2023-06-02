Ddl ‘Made in Italy’, for Prato the opportunity to certify the textile supply chain with the Igt brand [notiziediprato.it]

01.06.2023 h 16:46 comments

Ddl ‘Made in Italy’, for Prato the opportunity to certify the textile supply chain with the Igt brand

The Honorable Chiara La Porta (FdI) underlines the commitment maintained by Minister Urso who in recent months had spoken of tools to protect textile production and more generally the craft traditions of the territories

Prato will be able to become a textile supply chain with the Typical Geographical Indication (IGT) brand thanks to the bill on Made in Italy approved yesterday by the Council of Ministers. Good news to exalt, enhance and protect the entire textile production. This news follows up on the commitment that the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, had made with the city in recent months. “This is an excellent sign for Prato – commented Chiara La Porta, deputy of the Brothers of Italy – the district will be able to become the leader of this new form of protection of the entrepreneurial peculiarity of the territory, exactly as happens in other realities for the agribusiness. The Government continues to demonstrate, through attention to the territories, great interest in everything that serves to concretely promote and protect the Made in Italy brand”.

Practically a stamp, a quality certification, a guarantee for the product, but also “a tool – again La Porta – to counter the scourge of counterfeiting and to affirm a new opportunity for not only an industrial but also a territorial relaunch”.

The Regions will have to undertake the process for obtaining the Igt mark for all those typical non-agri-food artisanal products that characterize the various territories. The Prato characterization is given by the textile which can now aspire to ‘wear’ the Typical Geographical Indication mark.

