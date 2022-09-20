Listen to the audio version of the article

Virginio Rognoni, one of the best-known Italian politicians of the second half of the twentieth century, died last night in his home in Pavia. Rognoni, who had turned 98 on 5 August, died in his sleep. Lecturer at the Faculty of Law of the University of Pavia, he was a leading figure in the DC.

Leading character of the DC

After the resignation of Francesco Cossiga as Minister of the Interior following the assassination of Aldo Moro, he was appointed in his place, remaining in office from 1978 to 1983. As minister he faced the difficult years of armed struggle and terrorist violence (the so-called years of lead). Under his dicastery there were more than 200 terrorist organizations active in Italy and in 1979 there was a record number of 659 attacks. He was also promoter together with Pio La Torre of the law 13 September 1982, n. 646, known in fact by the name of both. Among his most significant reforms is the demilitarization of the State Police, implemented in 1981.

The posts as minister

After his experience as a minister he became president of the parliamentary group of the Christian Democrats in the Chamber. He was then appointed minister of grace and justice in the second Craxi government and in the sixth Fanfani government (from 17 April 1987 to 29 July 1987) and minister of defense in the sixth and seventh Andreotti government (from 26 July 1990 to 28 June 1992).

Membership of the Democratic Party

After his post as minister of defense, the years of the end of the post-war party system followed, a crisis triggered by the investigations of Clean Hands and the trial of Giulio Andreotti for the mafia. After the end of the DC experience, he first joined the Popular Party and then the Democratic Party. He was vice president of the Superior Council of the Judiciary from 2002 to 2006.

Letta’s condolences

«I hear the news of the death of Virginio Rognoni, always a positive protagonist of many important seasons in the institutional life of our country. A great friend and a point of reference. An affectionate hug to his family ». The secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, writes on Twitter