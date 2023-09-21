The ‘Trial of the Century’, where indigenous lands in Brazil are defined

The Supreme Federal Court (STF) of Brazil postponed this Wednesday after its brief resumption a crucial trial for the Indigenous villageswhich could put in check the demarcation of hundreds of their ancestral lands, considered a barrier against deforestation.

The call will be judged Marco Temporala legal thesis created by the ruralistas to affirm that only the indigenous people who occupied it until October 5, will be able to claim their territories. 1988date of promulgation of the current Carta Magna.

Last week, the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that validates that time limit, dealing a setback to leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who pledged to protect indigenous peoples. The text must still be voted on in the Senate.

In it STF Until this Wednesday, only three of its ten judges voted, one in favor and two against. The trial will resume on a date yet to be determined.

In its nine previous sessions, six judges managed to vote, four of whom voted against the ‘temporary framework’ and two in favor of limiting the recognition of indigenous lands, considered by experts as a barrier against deforestation.

You may be interested: Venezuela plans to create three Special Economic Zones

Pending the decision, hundreds of indigenous people from all over Brazil have been camping in the capital since the beginning of this week, to demand that the concept of the temporary framework be declared unconstitutional.

Specialists maintain that indigenous reserves play a fundamental role in the fight against global warming, as a bulwark against deforestation, triggered during the administration of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022).

The demarcation guarantees indigenous peoples the right to occupy their ancestral lands and the exclusive use of natural resources, preserving their traditional way of life.

You can read: Pope Pius XII knew about the Holocaust, according to documents

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

