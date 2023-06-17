Deadly tragedy in Colta!

UNSAFETY. –

The drivers who move on the road to La Costa wait for the State authorities to carry out the improvement work, as they fear that the accidents will occur due to the problem of the highway.

The deceased were rescued among the twisted irons of one of the trucks.

Two people died in a car accident that was reported on the night of Wednesday, June 14, 2023, on the Costa road in the jurisdiction of Colta, to where paramedics and the National Police went, but unfortunately they could not do anything.

After a call received to the ECU 911 Riobamba Local Operations Center, the response of the relief agencies was activated to attend to this emergency registered on the Colta – Pallatanga road. The incident occurred around 8:36 p.m., since the emergency center was informed that the road accident involved two trucks, in the Juan de Velasco sector, Hierba Buena. In view of this report, the assistance of an ambulance from the Ministry of Public Health, the rescue unit of the Fire Department and personnel from the Traffic Accident Investigation Service (SIAT) was coordinated. At the scene, the relief agencies reported that it was a loss of traffic lane, lateral overturning of a room and an eccentric frontal collision between two trucks. As a result, two men died at the site. In addition, an injured person was taken to a local health home. The competent authorities are investigating the causes of the road accident. At the moment the road is enabled for vehicular traffic. It is recommended to drive with caution due to the poor condition of this road. (25)

