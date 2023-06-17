Home » Hog prices soar at ISN auction – butchers slow down
It had recently looked more like a downward correction. The red side lamented the increasing difficulties increased pig prices also to implement in meat sales. But apparently there is scarce supply of live pigs the decisive factor and decides on the prices.

At the auction of the internet pig exchange on Friday, all pigs out of a total of 1,200 offered pigs in 8 lots were sold at an average price of 2.64 euros/kg SG in a range of 2.62 euros to 2.665 euros. That’s an increase of 6 cents from the last auction.

The the Supply is likely to decrease further show the results of the May livestock census from North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) and Baden-Württemberg. While the pig stocks in both federal states fell by around 6% compared to the same month of the previous year, more than one each has in the same period tenth of farms keeping pigs given up.

The interest group of pig farmers (ISN) says: “The state statistics are a harbinger of the livestock census results from the Federal Statistical Office for the whole of Germany that are expected in the next few weeks. Despite being achieved again in the meantime profitability in pig farming the exit wave continues to race at a dramatic pace.”

It is correspondingly clear Number of pig slaughter in Germany still well below the previous year’s level. According to the Federal Statistical Office, the slaughter figures in April 2023 were more than 9% below the slaughter figures in the same month of the previous year. This means that the massive reduction in pig stocks is also visible in the slaughter figures.

