After the rescue of the Tai ice rink in Pieve di Cadore, Galvalux is still focusing on corporate social responsibility, providing new bonuses to employees and contributions to local realities, from sport to culture. A “maneuver”, at the end of 2022, which amounts to almost 700 thousand euros.

“We believe in the value of the community and in the need to fight the demographic decline and the flight of young people and families from our mountains by any means,” says Angelo De Polo, chairman of the board of directors of Galvalux, the galvanic treatment and painting company born in Cadore in 1973.

In the background is the significant growth of the company which closes the year with a record turnover, exceeding the threshold of 20 million euros, 20 percent more than in 2019, almost 50 if compared to the period of the pandemic. Driving forces, as De Polo himself explains, are the big fashion brands, from eyewear to accessories and leather goods. “These are goals that we want to share with the local area”, underlines the president of Galvalux.

BONUS TO EMPLOYEES AND “ZERO KILOMETER” COUPONS

Taking advantage of the innovations introduced with the bis and quater aid decrees on the subject of fringe benefits, Galvalux has set the minimum quota for each worker for the payment of domestic water, electricity and gas bills at one thousand euros. “Anyone who does not reach this threshold will be able to count on shopping vouchers to be used in shops and supermarkets in the area,” explains De Polo. Therefore good at “zero kilometer”, capable of triggering a virtuous circuit.

The measure affects the approximately 200 workers between the mother plant in Pieve di Cadore and the Longarone Color Point subsidiary. Overall, the item accounts for about half a million euros.

THE ICE PALACE AND INVESTMENTS IN SPORT AND CULTURE

At the end of October, Galvalux had been the protagonist of saving the season at the Tai ice rink, at risk of closure – like other similar structures – due to record energy price increases. On the basis of an agreement with the Municipality and the Pieve di Cadore Hockey Club, the company has made 100,000 euros available.

«An action that we claim, we have always believed in sport», remarked De Polo. And in fact, during 2022, another 100 thousand euros were disbursed to sports clubs, cultural and social associations. «Only a living territory can continue to grow and maintain an attractive economic and social fabric», De Polo’s conviction.

FEMALE WORK – THE PREVENTION OF CANCER

Galvalux and Color Point are mobilized at 360 degrees, as demonstrated by the attention to a specific issue: the fight against cancer. In fact, the company proceeds to pay for breast screening for all employees over 50, a commitment that has been renewed: «Well-being in the factory passes through prevention. This too is a battle that must see us united», concludes De Polo.