According to the news of the Greek State Agency AMNA, the Greek Coast Guard found another body 47 nautical miles southwest of Navarin. With the body taken to Kalamata for autopsy, the number of people who lost their lives in the disaster rose to 82. SUSPECTS HAVE TESTED 9 Egyptians, who were detained on charges of illegal immigrant smuggling as a result of the sinking of the boat carrying irregular immigrants, have ended their testimony. suspects, […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook